New body formed to promote awareness on sex education and parenthood

April 16, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The first State-level chapter of the Council of Sex Education and Parenthood International (CSEPI) was established here on Sunday, and office-bearers of the new body for 2023-2025 have been appointed.

Comprising experts from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, it would promote understanding and awareness in sex education; parenthood; sexology; sexual medicine; family planning; positive sexual and reproductive health; sexually transmitted diseases; marital relationships; and problems of adolescents.

Sexologist and former national president of Indian Medical Association (IMA) G. Samaram was the chief guest of the event.

National president of CSEPI Dr. Venkata Ramana, a dermatologist, venereologist and HIV consultant, appointed Dr. Poosha Darbha from Samalkot as charter president, Dr. L. Krupadanam from Warangal as vice-president, K. Raghavendra from Hyderabad as secretary, Dr. Sateesh Singh from Hyderabad as joint secretary, Dr. M. Ramakrishna from Vijayawada as treasurer and Dr. Uday Kumar from Kurnool as executive member. Currently, there are around 60 sexologists enrolled with CSEPI.