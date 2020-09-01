New body formed to intensify campaign for ‘Rampa district’

RAMPACHODAVARAM

01 September 2020 23:20 IST

‘Campaigns will be launched to educate people on the demand’

The elders from different tribal groups, lawyers, intellectuals and teachers have formed a committee to press the demand of creation a new district comprising all tribal mandals in East Godavari Agency, with its the administrative headquarters in Rampachodavaram.

A meeting held under the aegis of G. Rama Gopal, president of Akhila Bharata Adivasi Samakhya held here on Tuesday resolved to form mandal-level committees which would create awareness on the demand among the people.

Human rights activist Balu Akkisa was elected as the convener of the Rampachodavaram Zilla Sadhana Committee (RZSC) and S. Rathi Reddy as the co-convener.

All the participants including former MLA S. Venkateswara Rao, lawyer Chaganti Srinivasa Rao and others said the inclusion of the mandals in East Godavari Agency in the proposed district with its headquarters in Araku would create hurdles for the daily life and administration in East Godavari Agency. The distance of the district headquarters proposed at Araku would also remain a cause of concern for the people here.

The existing infrastructure, offices such as ITDA and easy access to Rampachodavaram from Chintoor Agency would add strength to the demand, they said.

A few years ago, the State government conducted a consultative meeting, seeking the opinions of tribal residents on the proposals to create a new district from the Araku Parliamentary segment.