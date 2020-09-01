New body formed to intensify campaign for ‘Rampa district’

The elders from different tribal groups, lawyers, intellectuals and teachers have formed a committee to press the demand of creation a new district comprising all tribal mandals in East Godavari Agency, with its the administrative headquarters in Rampachodavaram.
A meeting held under the aegis of G. Rama Gopal, president of Akhila Bharata Adivasi Samakhya held here on Tuesday resolved to form mandal-level committees which would create awareness on the demand among the people.
Human rights activist Balu Akkisa was elected as the convener of the Rampachodavaram Zilla Sadhana Committee (RZSC) and S. Rathi Reddy as the co-convener.
All the participants including former MLA S. Venkateswara Rao, lawyer Chaganti Srinivasa Rao and others said the inclusion of the mandals in East Godavari Agency in the proposed district with its headquarters in Araku would create hurdles for the daily life and administration in East Godavari Agency. The distance of the district headquarters proposed at Araku would also remain a cause of concern for the people here.
The existing infrastructure, offices such as ITDA and easy access to Rampachodavaram from Chintoor Agency would add strength to the demand, they said.
A few years ago, the State government conducted a consultative meeting, seeking the opinions of tribal residents on the proposals to create a new district from the Araku Parliamentary segment.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath