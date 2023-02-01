New Bill will be introduced on three capitals in Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, says IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath

February 01, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Responding to Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s statement that the capital of Andhra Pradesh will shortly be shifted to Visakhapatnam, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath says that the process of shifting is on and soon a fresh Bill on three capitals will be introduced in the Legislative Assembly.

“The earlier Acts on the three capitals have been repealed, and we will be coming up with a fresh Bill by following due procedures,” Mr. Amarnath said while addressing the media here on Wednesday.

Both Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Mr. Amarnath were in New Delhi on Tuesday to address the curtain-raiser to the Global Investors Summit, which was scheduled to be organised in Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4.

Referring to a question on whether only the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) would be moved to Visakhapatnam, or the capital, as a case was still pending in the Supreme Court, Mr. Amarnath said, “As the earlier Avts have been repealed, the case has lost its relevance. That is why we will be introducing a fresh Bill. Moreover, once the Chief Minister moves to Visakhapatnam, everything will fall in place.”

Referring to the curtain-raiser event, he said the Chief Minister’s ideas were well accepted by the industry captains.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy not only highlighted the advantages of port-based development but also spoke about the skilled manpower available in the State,” he said.

The Chief Minister spoke about 13 focus areas and urged the investors to invest in the State. “He also mentioned upon the ease of doing business and cost of doing business in the State,” Mr. Amarnath said.

Referring to a question on the Yuva Galam padayatra being undertaken by TDP general secretary N. Lokesh, he said, “TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu is under pressure from his family members to push his son to the political forefront, but it will not have any impact on the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).”