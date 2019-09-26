New APTDC packages launched

The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation launched six new tourism packages from the city on Wednesday.

Launching the posters for the new packages along with APTDC’s Divisional Manager T.G. Prasada Reddy, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said that more tourist attractions are being planned for Visakhapatnam district in view of the upcoming tourist season.

“The much-awaited cottages facility at major tourist attraction Lambasingi in Chintapalle mandal will start its operations from November. A ‘container restaurant’ will also be launched near Yerramattidibbalu at Bheemili in the coming days,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said.

Temple circuit

“Apart from these, a drive-in-restaurant will also be opened for tourists in Araku valley in a few days. It should have been opened by now, but we have postponed the launch keeping in view the Maoists’ formation week,” he said.

The Minister said that in order to promote temple tourism, four packages have been proposed. Giving the details, he said the first package, a one-day tour comprising Vizag-Arasavalli-Sri Kurmam-Srimukhalingam- Seethampeta, would be conducted every Sunday. Starting at 7 a.m., the tour will cover Sri Surya Narayana Swamy temple in Arasavalli, Sri Kurmanadha Swamy temple in Sri Kurmam, and Lord Shiva temple at Srimukhalingam before proceeding to the adventure park in Seethampeta. From there, the tourists will return to Vizag. The fare for the tour is ₹670 per adult and ₹535 per child, he said.

The second package, a one-day tour comprising Vizag-Simhachalam-Annavaram, will be operated every Saturday and Sunday. The tour will begin at 7 a.m. and would cover the Simhachalam and Annavaram temples and also the Nookambika Ammavaru temple in Anakapalle before returning to Visakhapatnam by 6 p.m. The fare is ₹1,020 per adult and ₹820 per child.

The third package is a two-day tour of Vizag and Bhadrachalam. In this package, tourists will leave for Bhadrachalam at 10 p.m. on Day 1 and would return by 6 a.m. on Day 3.

Tourists can visit the Bhadrachalam temple, Parnasala and other local sites in this package. The fare is ₹1,800 per adult and ₹1,440 per child, the Minister said.

Th fourth package is a two-day Vizag-Tirupati tour in which tourists can visit Tirupati and Sri Kalahasti. The tour which starts at 2 p.m. on Day 1 will end on 8.30 a.m. on Day 3. The fare is ₹4,000 per adult and ₹3,700 per child, he said.

“The government’s aim is to develop several pilgrimage places including Simhachalam, Dwaraka Tirumala, Tirupati, and Vijayawada. We will request the Central Government to focus on promoting and developing these places with different packages,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said.

Araku tour

A one-day Vizag-Araku rail-cum-road tour in which tourists from Vizag will go to Araku by the Kirandul passenger train or by bus, and visit Araku, Tribal Museum, Botanical Gardens, coffee plantations, and the Galikonda view point was also launched.

The tariff for the rail trip is ₹1,500 per head while for the road journey, it will cost ₹700.

The trip starts at 7 a.m. and will end at 9 p.m.