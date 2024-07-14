GIFT a SubscriptionGift
New apron will be built at Somasila Reservoir within 60 days, says Water Resources Minister

Nimmala Rama Naidu alleges numerous irregularities in the Irrigation Department during the tenure of YSRCP government

Published - July 14, 2024 08:58 pm IST - Nellore

N.S.Chowdary
(From left) Sarvepally MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, MA&UD Minister P. Narayana, Water Resources Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu and Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy inspecting Somasila Reservoir in Nellore district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The construction of the apron at Somasila Reservoir will be completed within the next 60 days, Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu said on July 14 (Sunday). Apron is a section of concrete foundation built upstream or downstream to prevent undercutting of the structure.

Mr. Rama Naidu, along with Municipal Administration & Urban Development Minister P. Narayana, Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, Sarvepally MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy and district administration officials, inspected the Somasila Reservoir on Sunday.

Alleging several irregularities in the Irrigation Department during the tenure of the previous YSRCP government, Mr. Rama Naidu said, “The YSRCP government completely neglected Somasila Reservoir. The ropes of the reservoir, shutters and gates have not been maintained properly. Even grease has not been applied to the ropes.”

The local leaders, farmers and the members of irrigation associations have complained about the irregularities in the Irrigation Department in the past. After listening to their concerns, the Water Resources Minister said that the new government would take immediate measures to complete the construction of the apron and other necessary structures at the reservoir.

He said that the issue of Somasila Reservoir would be brought to the notice of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and its development would be included in the priority list of the government.

Later, Mr. Rama Naidu inspected Kandaleru Reservoir. He conducted a review meeting with the district officials at the guesthouse on July 14 (Sunday) evening.

