New app launched to bring out-of-school children into education fold

December 15, 2022 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P. Sujatha Varma

The School Education Department is running Residential Special Training Centres (RSTCs) and Non-Residential Special Training Centres (NRSTCs) besides seasonal hostels to provide basic training through special classes to the out-of-school children before admitting them in the regular schools, said Commissioner of the Department S. Suresh Kumar.

Speaking at a workshop after the formal launch of “NenooBadikiPotaa”, an Out of School Children (OOSC) mobile app and portal developed in collaboration with the UNICEF, Mr. Suresh Kumar said out of school children were identified and given age-appropriate training in these special centres for their seamless transition to regular schools.

State Assistant Project Director, Samagra Shiksha, B. Srinivasa Rao complimented the staff of village and ward secretariats for identifying out-of-school children. He said the data collected by them would be uploaded on the app and staff of all the departments involved in the drive should work together to bring maximum number of children into the school fold.

Samagra Shiksha State Additional Project Director K.V. Srinivasulu Reddy, Educational Specialist from UNICEF, Delhi Ganesh Kumar Nigam explained about the features of the app in detail.

Additional Commissioner, Grama-Ward Sachilavalayas Kailasa Girishwar, State coordinator for OoSC N.K. Annapurna, Consultant UNICEF T. Sudarshan and others were present.

