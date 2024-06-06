ADVERTISEMENT

New A.P. govt. should address problems of education sector on priority, says UTF

Published - June 06, 2024 06:10 am IST - Vijayawada

The Hindu Bureau

Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh United Teachers’ Federation (AP UTF) have appealed to the new government to be formed in the State to address the problems being faced by the education sector on account of the changes introduced in the name of reforms.

In a statement, federation State president N. Venkateswarlu and general secretary K.S.S. Prasad appealed to the TDP-led alliance government to initiate immediate measures to strengthen the education system in the State.

They said, on June 9, when the new government proposed to take oath, it should announce the measures to set right the existing issues in the education sector.

They said the TDP had promised to implement Mega DSC to fill 28,000 vacant teacher posts in the State, and had said that the first file to be signed would be on that. They also demanded repeal of G.O. 117, which, they said, had reduced 130,00 schools across the State into single-teacher schools and appointment of adequate number of subject teachers in every high school in the State.

The federation leaders said students should be given the option to select their medium of instruction, and both English and Telugu media should be continued in all schools.

Referring to the de-merger of primary schools by the erstwhile YSRCP government, they said the old system of merging Classes 1 to 5 in primary schools should be revived. Pointing to the fact that in the present system, students had to choose between three different syllabi, they said the government should implement uniform syllabus for all schools in the State.

Reiterating the need to strengthen the education system, they said it was necessary to win the confidence of the parents who were currently in a confused state of mind.

