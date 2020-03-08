New Additional SP for Kurnool

Gowthami Sali has taken charge as the Additional Superintendent of Police, administration, of Kurnool district here on Saturday.
She replaced Deepika Patil, who was transferred to Vijayawada as a special officer for Disha Act.
Earlier, Ms. Gowthami worked as the Additional SP at Bobbili in Vizianagaram.
She initially worked as a software engineer and later became an IPS officer in 2015.
She told reporters that she hailed from Chittoor district, where she did her education. She later completed engineering in SV University in Tirupati.
After taking charge, Ms. Gowthami met the Kurnool Range DIG Venkataramireddy and Superintendent of Police Fakkerappa Kaginelli.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.