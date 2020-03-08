Andhra Pradesh

New Additional SP for Kurnool

Gowthami Sali has taken charge as the Additional Superintendent of Police, administration, of Kurnool district here on Saturday.

She replaced Deepika Patil, who was transferred to Vijayawada as a special officer for Disha Act.

Earlier, Ms. Gowthami worked as the Additional SP at Bobbili in Vizianagaram.

She initially worked as a software engineer and later became an IPS officer in 2015.

She told reporters that she hailed from Chittoor district, where she did her education. She later completed engineering in SV University in Tirupati.

After taking charge, Ms. Gowthami met the Kurnool Range DIG Venkataramireddy and Superintendent of Police Fakkerappa Kaginelli.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 8, 2020 12:48:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/new-additional-sp-for-kurnool/article31012198.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY