New Additional SP for Kurnool

Gowthami Sali has taken charge as the Additional Superintendent of Police, administration, of Kurnool district here on Saturday.

She replaced Deepika Patil, who was transferred to Vijayawada as a special officer for Disha Act.

Earlier, Ms. Gowthami worked as the Additional SP at Bobbili in Vizianagaram.

She initially worked as a software engineer and later became an IPS officer in 2015.

She told reporters that she hailed from Chittoor district, where she did her education. She later completed engineering in SV University in Tirupati.

After taking charge, Ms. Gowthami met the Kurnool Range DIG Venkataramireddy and Superintendent of Police Fakkerappa Kaginelli.