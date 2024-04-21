New accommodation blocks for pilgrims to be built in Puttaparthi

April 21, 2024 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - PUTTAPARTHI

The Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust is all set to build new accommodation building blocks for pilgrims and devotees as a part of the centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

ADVERTISEMENT

The groundbreaking ceremony was held here on Sunday at the site where sheds used to be, and the project will span over 30,747 square meters of area on the western side of the Prashanthi Nilayam Ashram premises.

The project comprises three blocks. Two blocks, A and B, will be built in a ‘G+4 model’ that will primarily consist of dorms. Block A can hold up to 2,000 people and Block B can accommodate up to 1,580 people, designed with separate accommodations for men and women and consisting of 10 large and 5-8 small dorms catering to ‘Parthi Yatris’ or pilgrims coming in groups.

Block C will be built in the ‘G+5 model’ and will consist of 274 rooms, over 100 of which will be air-conditioned. The block will be built over 11,978 square meters of area, accommodating over 800 devotees, and provision for car parking will also be arranged.

The Trust aims to complete this project before Sri Sathya Sai’s 100th Birthday, observed on November 23, and has incorporated ‘green’ features of Rain Water Harvesting equipped with Hybrid Solar Panels cum heat pumps.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.