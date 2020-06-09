New academic calendar: packed curriculum awaits students

Students have COVID-19 to blame for curtailment of festival holidays in the fresh academic year, to make up for the lost time.

Sankranthi and Christmas are the two major festivals that bring with them holidays in bulk for students. In the new academic year, students will have to make do with ‘shrunken’ holidays, according to the officials of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) which is preparing the academic calendar for 2020-21.

The outbreak of coronavirus and the subsequent raging of the virus prevented the School Education authorities to resume classroom teaching, resulting in loss of almost two precious months of the academic calendar.

The virus brought about many changes in every sphere of life. In the education sector, it has prompted alterations in the academic calendar. In a deviation from the practice of starting a new academic year from June to June, the new academic year is said to be starting from August 1 and ending on July 31. A packed curriculum with fewer holidays awaits students.

In view of the lockdown due to the pandemic, students of classes I to IX have been promoted to the next class without having to write any exams. But with regard to the Secondary School Certificate (SSC, 10th class) Board examination, the government is particular about conducting the examinations.

“No doubt that conduct of the SSC examinations in this situation, on a large scale is a major challenge,” admitted Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh.

“As far as completion of syllabus in the fresh academic year is concerned, we are not really worried. We may have to curtail holidays to make up for the lost time. We have so far not heard anything from any of the stakeholders also. There should not be any problem as long as we are able to fulfil the stipulated 220 days of classroom teaching,” said the Minister, referring to the provision laid down in the Right to Education Act (RTE) in respect of mandatory 220 working days in an academic year.

‘Litmus test’

Speaking about the major tasks ahead including the spot valuation of intermediate examinations and conduct of the common entrance tests, he said the SSC was the actual litmus test.

“Safeguarding the students’ interests during those six days (SSC examination days) is our topmost priority,” the Minister reiterated, stating that the government had given up earlier decision to allow students to write the examinations from their hometowns as “it may lead to a lot of confusion. We want the students to reach their respective schools and identify their examination centres well in advance to avoid any last minute confusion,” he said.