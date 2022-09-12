Andhra Pradesh

New Aadhaar kits given to secretariat staff in Guntur

Collector M. Venugopala Reddy on Monday distributed new Aadhaar kits to secretariat staff.

They were given to 36 digital assistants and ward education data processing secretaries. The kits include a laptop, colour printer, web camera, iris scanner, fingerprint scanner and light stand.

Mr. Venugopala Reddy said the kits would ensure better service to people visiting secretariats for new Aadhaar cards and related services.

Joint Collector G. Raja Kumari, DRO K. Chandrasekhara Rao, ward/village secretariat in-charge J. Mohan Rao and coordinator J. Rammohan Reddy were present.


