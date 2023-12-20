ADVERTISEMENT

New 800-MW unit begins commercial operation at NTTPS in Andhra Pradesh

December 20, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

It is capable of generating up to 19.20 Million Units per day, which is equivalent to almost 10% of the total power demand in the State

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

AP-Genco Managing Director K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu and other officials participating in the commissioning of the new unit of Dr. Narla Tatarao Thermal Power Station, near Vijayawada, on Wednesday.

The new supercritical 800-MW unit of the Dr. Narla Tatarao Thermal Power Station (NTTPS) began commercial operation on December 20 (Wednesday).

It is capable of generating up to 19.20 Million Units (MU) per day, which is equivalent to almost 10% of the total power demand in the State. With this unit, the thermal power generation capacity of AP-Genco and AP Power Development Company Limited has increased to 6,610 MW from from 5,810 MW.

AP-Genco Managing Director K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu participated as chief guest in the programme.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to an official release, the new unit’s annual coal requirement of 3.942 Million Metric Tons per Annum has been tied-up with the Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL). The project has been established by BHEL (boiler-turbine-generator component) and BGR Energy Systems Limited (balance-of-plant).

A milestone, says Peddireddi

In his message, Energy Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said it was a significant milestone for Andhra Pradesh‘s power sector, and it would help in providing reliable and affordable power to consumers.

Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K. Vijayanand said the new unit of the NTTPS would ensure sustainability of power and facilitate the enhancement of its quality.

AP-Genco was actively pursuing the goal of emission reductions, for which steps were taken to improve the coal utilisation across its thermal plants and efficiency of the plants, he observed.

Mr. Chakradhar Babu said commissioning of the unit was initially held up for six months in order to obtain approvals of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change with revised norms that necessitated some changes in boiler design parameters.

Besides, the coronavirus pandemic had hindered the project. During the 72 hours of the commissioning process, the unit achieved an average load of 822.55 MW, which is among the highest-ever recorded in the country.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US