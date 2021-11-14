New 50-bed Gurudeva trust hospital to offer free treatment for the poor

Former Central Vigilance Commissioner K.V. Chowdary going round the hospital after inaugurating it at Mangalampalem in Vizianagaram district on Saturday.

VIZIANAGARAM

14 November 2021 01:23 IST

Physically challenged persons will get medical support at the facility, says trust founder

Former Chief Vigilance Commissioner K.V. Chowdary has said that re-skilling of physically challenged persons was the need of the hour to make them self-reliant.

He inaugurated Sri Gurudeva Charitable Trust’s 50-bed hospital at Mangalampalem of Kothavalasa mandal in the district on Saturday. He said that the construction of the hospital to provide treatment free of cost to poor patients and physically challenged persons was laudable and it would instil confidence among the downtrodden sections.

“Many persons who lost limbs due to accidents, electric shocks and other reasons may not be able to continue their previous jobs. Providing artificial limbs may not ensure their livelihood. They need to be trained in the work area of their interest to enhance their confidence and help them employed,” said Mr. Chowdary. He suggested that industries and corporates allocate their CSR (corporate social responsibility) funds for re-skilling of such persons.

Advertising

Advertising

Trust founder Raparthi Jagadish Babu said the trust could provide artificial limbs to nearly 40,000 people in the last two decades. The hospital was constructed to benefit poor patients from tribal areas and villages. It would ensure medical support to the physically challenged persons as they would not be able to travel to cities for treatment.

Anil Neerukonda Hospital chairman K.V. Prasad and chief operating officer B.J. Bharath Reddy promised to extend their support to the hospital established.

Around 15 doctors of Anil Neerukonda Hospital provided treatment for patients in a medical camp held on the occasion.

Steel Exchange Private Limited chairman and managing director B. Suresh Babu, Konatala Education Trust chairman K. Raghubabu, Kumar Raja constructions managing director K. Kumar Raja and Grandhi Rajesh of Integral Trading and Logistics were among those present.