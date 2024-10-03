ADVERTISEMENT

Never speak against Sanatana Dharma, Pawan Kalyan tells Udhayanidhi Stalin

Updated - October 03, 2024 09:20 pm IST - TIRUPATI

In an open retort, he says politicians will not succeed in harming the ancient faith by making instigating remarks   

A D Rangarajan
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan “administers” the ‘Varahi Declaration’ to the people in Tirupati on October 3, 2024. | Photo Credit: K.V. Poornachandra Kumar

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan, in an open counter to the “eradication of Sanatana Dharma” comment made sometime ago allegedly by his Tamil Nadu counterpart Udhayanidhi Stalin, has cautioned the latter against uttering such words in the future.

Mr. Udhayanidhi had allegedly compared Sanatana Dharma to coronavirus, malaria and dengue, which had to be “completely eradicated.” His comments had invited the wrath of Hindus across the nation.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan, while administering the ‘Varahi Declaration’ to the people after offering prayers at the Tirumala temple on October 3 (Thursday), attempted to talk in fluent Tamil in this context, apparently to get the message across the Tamil audience, especially through the vernacular media.

Reading out a Telugu poem that highlighted the power of a larger system that stood resilient and tough against trivial disturbances, Mr. Pawan Kalyan asked his film fans and party followers to get the same translated into Tamil and share it with Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Taking exception to the remark, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said such “instigating statements” from politicians would never succeed in harming the ancient faith. “People like you have come and gone, but Sanatana Dharma is here to stay,” he observed.

