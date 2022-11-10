Never compromised either on quality or weight of laddus, says TTD

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Thursday said it had never compromised on either the quality or weight of the laddus prepared at the temple of Lord Venkateswara, and appealed to the devout not to believe rumours on various social media platforms.

The ‘potu’ workers prepare laddus manually, and each laddu weighs between the prescribed 160 grams and 180 grams.

The laddus are normally placed in a tray, and are weighed by the temple staff before despatching them to the sale counters.

In a stray incident recently, the weighing machine at one of the sale counters showed that a laddu weighed 70 grams less than the prescribed weight due to a technical snag, and the devotee, instead of bringing it to the notice of the officials, uploaded the video on the social media, jeopardizing the reputation of the TTD, which, it said, “is highly regrettable.”

The TTD was responding to a video being circulated in social media platforms that displayed laddus weighing between 93 grams and 107 grams each at the counter.