Neurotoxicity symptoms reported since November 15

Rajulapudi SrinivasELURU

10 December 2020 00:22 IST

Doctors are still clueless about the cause of the disease

Many cases of epilepsy, vomiting, dizziness and seizures were reported in the town since 25 days, and the patients were treated in private clinics.

Hundreds of patients complained of epilepsy and other symptoms in Tangellamudi, Kothapeta, Powerpeta, Satrampadu, Vangayagudem, J.P. Colony and other areas in the town. They consulted private doctors and RMPs.

Doctors treated the patients as normal cases and some cases were referred to specialists. However, the mysterious illness came out on December 5, with a number of patients admitted to Eluru Government General Hospital (GGH) with convulsions.

Advertising

Advertising

Rumours spread that water and milk contamination, pesticides in water and presence of toxicants in food in Eluru and the neighbouring villages were the reasons for the outbreak of the mysterious illness.

Eluru GGH Superintendent A.V.R. Mohan said patients with epilepsy, convulsions, seizures and dizziness took treatment from the local RMP doctors, clinics and some private hospitals in the town and the neighbouring villages, but they took the disease as normal fever.

“Patients with loss of memory, sudden fall, vomiting and dizziness were admitted to the GGH since December 5, and the cases increased by the hour. With the cases raising abnormally, the State government alerted the Central institutes, which swung into action immediately,” Dr, Mohan said.

A ninth class student, Mallula Joseph Prem Kumar, of Bhimadole, who suffered dizziness and epilepsy was admitted in GGH on Wednesday. Ganni Teja, a five-year-old girl of Tangellamudi, was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday.

“I fell down with dizziness and suffered an epileptic attack in school. Teachers rushed me to a private hospital and later referred to Eluru GGH. This is the first time I suffered such a attack,” said Prem Kumar.

“I suffered dizziness and fell sick suddenly after having tea. I came to GGH with severe headache,” said K. Malathi Prasanna of Eluru.

“Almost all the patients who were admitted to GGH complained of common symptoms, and according to them this is the first time they had an epileptic attack,” said a paramedical staff treating the patients in the emergency ward.

Joint Collector Himanshu Shukla, who was monitoring the situation said that water, blood, milk, vegetables, rice, fish, smear, culture and urine samples had been sent to different laboratories and the results were expected in 48 hours.

“This is the fifth day, but the doctors are clueless on the cause of the disease. We request the specialists to take steps to diagnose the disease and save the public,” said a patient attendant P. Mahalakshmi.