Neurosurgical advancements enhanced quality of life, says specialist

The advancements achieved in the field of neurosurgery, a branch that has evolved continuously over the years, have helped enhance the quality of life, said M. Balamurugan, senior consultant neurosurgeon at Apollo Hospitals, Chennai.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, he said that the strides made in the types of surgical procedures, as well as imaging technology, has led to better outcomes in recent times. Referring to recent tools like neuro endoscopes and robotic systems, he said that the advancements in the form of endoscopic surgery has enhanced visualisation and dexterity in various spinal and intracranial procedures that have enabled minimally invasive surgeries.

“Awake craniotomy is a procedure where the patient is kept awake during the surgery, usually for resection of a brain tumour that is located at critical areas of the brain responsible for language, motor function or vision. The goal of this procedure is to maximise tumour resection, while preserving neurological function,” Dr. Balamurugan explained.

Similarly, he said that the Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) treatment has opened new vistas in addressing movement disorders, epilepsy and psychiatric diseases.

