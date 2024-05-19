ADVERTISEMENT

Neurosurgical advancements enhanced quality of life, says specialist

Updated - May 19, 2024 07:55 pm IST

Published - May 19, 2024 07:34 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Dr. M. Balamurugan, senior consultant neurosurgeon at Apollo Hospitals, Chennai.

The advancements achieved in the field of neurosurgery, a branch that has evolved continuously over the years, have helped enhance the quality of life, said M. Balamurugan, senior consultant neurosurgeon at Apollo Hospitals, Chennai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, he said that the strides made in the types of surgical procedures, as well as imaging technology, has led to better outcomes in recent times. Referring to recent tools like neuro endoscopes and robotic systems, he said that the advancements in the form of endoscopic surgery has enhanced visualisation and dexterity in various spinal and intracranial procedures that have enabled minimally invasive surgeries.

“Awake craniotomy is a procedure where the patient is kept awake during the surgery, usually for resection of a brain tumour that is located at critical areas of the brain responsible for language, motor function or vision. The goal of this procedure is to maximise tumour resection, while preserving neurological function,” Dr. Balamurugan explained.

Similarly, he said that the Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) treatment has opened new vistas in addressing movement disorders, epilepsy and psychiatric diseases.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US