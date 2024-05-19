GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Neurosurgical advancements enhanced quality of life, says specialist

Updated - May 19, 2024 07:55 pm IST

Published - May 19, 2024 07:34 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Dr. M. Balamurugan, senior consultant neurosurgeon at Apollo Hospitals, Chennai.

Dr. M. Balamurugan, senior consultant neurosurgeon at Apollo Hospitals, Chennai.

The advancements achieved in the field of neurosurgery, a branch that has evolved continuously over the years, have helped enhance the quality of life, said M. Balamurugan, senior consultant neurosurgeon at Apollo Hospitals, Chennai.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, he said that the strides made in the types of surgical procedures, as well as imaging technology, has led to better outcomes in recent times. Referring to recent tools like neuro endoscopes and robotic systems, he said that the advancements in the form of endoscopic surgery has enhanced visualisation and dexterity in various spinal and intracranial procedures that have enabled minimally invasive surgeries.

“Awake craniotomy is a procedure where the patient is kept awake during the surgery, usually for resection of a brain tumour that is located at critical areas of the brain responsible for language, motor function or vision. The goal of this procedure is to maximise tumour resection, while preserving neurological function,” Dr. Balamurugan explained.

Similarly, he said that the Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) treatment has opened new vistas in addressing movement disorders, epilepsy and psychiatric diseases.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.