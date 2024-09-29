Neurological disorders pose a significant health challenge in the country, says expert

Neurologist and Neuropsychiatry specialist Srikanth Srinivasan from Apollo Hospitals in Chennai, emphasised the growing impact of neurological disorders in India during a press conference here on Sunday.

Dr. Srikanth said that these disorders, affecting the central nervous system including the brain and spinal cord, as well as the peripheral nervous system, pose a significant health challenge in the country.

According to Dr. Srikanth, neurological disorders contribute to approximately 10% of the overall disease burden in India. He also noted a shift towards a higher prevalence of non-communicable neurological conditions and a decrease in communicable neurological conditions such as brain infections.

Drawing from the Global Burden of Disease Study, Dr. Srikanth pointed out that the most prevalent neurological conditions in India include headache disorders, epilepsy, stroke, cerebral palsy, and neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer’s Disease and Parkinson’s Disease.

The specialist said that there have been notable advancements in the diagnosis and treatment of neurological conditions, offering hope for improved patient outcomes.