Neuro ICU launched in Kurnool Government General Hospital

February 20, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - KURNOOL

A Neuro Intensive Care Unit (Stroke ICU), the first of its kind in the State, was inaugurated at Kurnool Government General Hospital (GGH) on Tuesday.

Collector G. Srujana inaugurated the facility in the presence of Additional Directors of Medical Education V. Venkataranga Reddy (Superintendent) and K. Sudhakar (Principal). The twelve-bed facility will have an in-house anaesthetist and neurologist to provide 24x7 service to patients. The unit will also have ventilators, defibrillators, suction operators, pulse oxymeters, multi-channel pumps and infusion pumps.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Superintendent Prabhakar Reddy, CSRMO Venkateswara Rao, Deputy CSRMO Hema Malini and Neurology head Srinivasulu were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.