ADVERTISEMENT

Neuro ICU launched in Kurnool Government General Hospital

February 20, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

Collector G. Srujana, Additional DMEs V. Venkataranga Reddy and K. Sudhakar at the inauguration of the State’s first Neuro ICU at Kurnool Government General Hospital on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: U. Subramanyam

A Neuro Intensive Care Unit (Stroke ICU), the first of its kind in the State, was inaugurated at Kurnool Government General Hospital (GGH) on Tuesday.

Collector G. Srujana inaugurated the facility in the presence of Additional Directors of Medical Education V. Venkataranga Reddy (Superintendent) and K. Sudhakar (Principal). The twelve-bed facility will have an in-house anaesthetist and neurologist to provide 24x7 service to patients. The unit will also have ventilators, defibrillators, suction operators, pulse oxymeters, multi-channel pumps and infusion pumps.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Superintendent Prabhakar Reddy, CSRMO Venkateswara Rao, Deputy CSRMO Hema Malini and Neurology head Srinivasulu were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US