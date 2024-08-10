ADVERTISEMENT

Neuro centre in Guntur to train orthopaedic surgeons from across India

Published - August 10, 2024 06:33 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sahasra Ortho and Neuro Centre is among 31 facilities in India selected by Indian Arthroscopy Society as a centre for training in arthroscopy surgeries and sports injuries  

Sambasiva Rao M.

 

Guntur-based Sahasra Ortho and Neuro Centre has been selected by Indian Arthroscopy Society (IAS) as a centre for imparting training to orthopaedic surgeons in arthroscopy surgeries of knee, shoulder and sports injuries.  

The facility is among 31 centres across India that were given accreditation by the IAS to train orthopaedic surgeons in arthroscopy. Sahasra Ortho and Neuro Centre is among two centres selected from Andhra Pradesh, said its founder Dr. Siva Kumar Mamillapalli, adding that the other centre is in Visakhapatnam.  

“We are introducing fellowship training for orthopaedic surgeons in arthroscopy and sports injuries. The certificate has a national recognition,” he said. Orthopaedic surgeons from all over India will pursue the fellowship programme under the mentorship of Dr. Siva Kumar, a noted arthroscopy and sports injury specialist.

