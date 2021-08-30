Andhra Pradesh

Netizens warned not to spread ‘fake’ video

A video of a man being hacked to death in broad daylight became viral on social media, along with an accompanying message which claims that the incident occurred in Jammalamadugu area of Kadapa district.

Rubbishing the contents of the video, Kadapa Superintendent of Police (SP) K.K.N. Anburajan said no such incident had occurred in the district and warned netizens not to circulate such videos which would cause panic among residents.

“Anyone resorting to spreading rumours or fake news will be taken to task,” Mr. Anburajan said in a stern warning on Saturday.


Comments
