‘Nethanna Nestham’ helping in financial uplift of handloom weavers in A.P., says Minister

BC Welfare Minister Venu Gopala Krishna visits households of handloom weavers in Kadiyam mandal and enquires about the reach of the government’s welfare schemes

February 02, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - DHULLA (EAST GODAVARI)

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu
BC Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna trying his hand at spinning a yarn on a charka, at Dhulla village in East Godavari district on Friday.

BC Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna trying his hand at spinning a yarn on a charka, at Dhulla village in East Godavari district on Friday.

Backward Classes Welfare Minister and in-charge of East Godavari district Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna on Friday showcased his skill in spinning the yarn on a charka and weaving a sari on a handloom during ‘a day with handloom weavers’, at Dhulla village in the district.

Native of Konaseema region, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna was brought up in an area where handloom weaving had been thriving for generations.

Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna visited the households of the handloom weavers in Kadiyam mandal and enquired about the access and reach of the State government schemes, including YSR Nethanna Nestham, which offers annual aid of ₹25,000 to each family engaged in the handloom weaving.

“The financial aid being offered by the government helps in the uplift of the handloom weavers,” said Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna.

The Minister also inaugurated the additional building of panchayat secretariat, Rythu Bharosa Kendra and CC drain in the village.

In the evening, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna inspected BC Welfare Hostel for Girls in Rajamahendravaram city and enquired about the food quality and other facilities.

