Netaji apparel keen to set up Textile Park in East Godavari

Tamil Nadu-based Netaji Apparel Park chief executive officer Ramaswamy Subramanian on Saturday held talks on the proposal to set up a textile park in East Godavari district.

The inquired about the availability of land with the AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) and other facilities to set up the textile park. Responding to the proposal, Collector Ch. Hari Kiran said that the proposal would be shared with the State government.

The Collector directed the officials concerned to examine the possibility to spare land at least a parcel of 100 acres as the project would likely offer more employment opportunities for the locals.