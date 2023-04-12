ADVERTISEMENT

Nestam, NABARD to organise Stall-in-Mall for artisans in Visakhapatnam

April 12, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

VIJAYAWADA

A Vijayawada-based NGO, Nestam, in association will NABARD, will organise a Stall-in-Mall for the artisans, at CMR Central Mall, located at Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam.

NABARD Andhra Pradesh Chief General Manager M.R. Gopal, Deputy General Manager K.V.S. Prasad and Visakhapatnam District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) CEO D.V.S. Varma will inaugurate the stalls on Thursday, said Nestam CEO V. Suresh.

Rural artisans from different parts of the State will display their products in the 90-day Stall-in-Mall. Free accommodation will be provided to the artisans, who arrange stalls, Mr. Suresh said on Wednesday.

