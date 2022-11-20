Nephrologists warn of diabetic kidney disease emerging as the most common kidney problem in India

November 20, 2022 08:13 am | Updated 08:13 am IST - GUNTUR

The most common kidney problem in India is diabetic kidney disease and it can be detected with only two simple tests including a urine test for protein and a blood test for creatinine level, said Dr. S. Padmanabhan, renowned Nephrologist from Bengaluru.

At the two-day conference of the Andhra Pradesh Society of Nephrology (APSN) in Guntur on Saturday, he said at least 30% to 40% of diabetic patients develop Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) wherein the burden on the patients is very high.

Speaking to The Hindu, he said that kidney disease, unlike a heart stroke, doesn’t show symptoms and couldn’t be identified easily. The symptoms of kidney disease are silent in nature and by the time we know, a majority of the cases are in an advanced stage, he explained. That stage, we call the dialysis stage is when the symptoms are generally visible.

Early detection advantage

Throwing light on whether everybody needs to get tested for Kidney disease, Dr. Padmanabhan said early testing is prescribed by doctors for only those suffering from certain health issues. He explained that diabetic, hypertension, heart stroke and obesity patients should undergo testing for early detection of kidney disease. He added that testing is recommended for people whose family members have suffered with kidney diseases.

He also suggested that government should take the initiative to detect kidney problems in these category people so that the progression of the disease could be reduced. Stressing the importance of early detection, he said that it will help in reducing the risks and the progression of kidney disease.

The latest treatment options like dialysis and kidney transplantation also cannot cure the disease completely, he added. Even after organ transplantation, the person has to undergo continuous medical monitoring. Since the human body recognizes the transplanted organ as a foreign organ, it tries to reject the transplant and the doctors prescribe medicines regularly to suppress that kind of immune response.

In other words, he said that there is no permanent cure for the kidney problem and early detection and prevention are the only best solutions available as on date.

Organ donation awareness

Dr. Kilari Sunil Kumar from Guntur said that organ donation is not matching the demand and added that kidney transplantation is the best available solution for End Stage Kidney Disease (ESKD) patients.

Dr. Sunil Kumar said small family size in our society is one of the main reasons for the shortage of live organ donors. He said there is a need to create awareness of the importance of organ donation from the deceased donor pool.

Nephrologists from across the State participated in the conference, said Dr. Avula Srinivas, organizing committee member.