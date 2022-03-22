‘NEP will transform India into a knowledge destination’

More than 600 academics participate in seminar on education policy

Speakers at a seminar on ‘National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 – A roadmap to revamp the Indian higher education system’ that began here on Tuesday described the NEP as a tool to transform the country into a ‘knowledge destination’.

The seminar organised by Akhil Bharatiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh (ABRSM) is jointly hosted by the Sri Venkateswara University, Sri Padmavathi Mahila University, National Sanskrit University, IIT, Tirupati, IISER, Tirupati and partnered by the APSCHE, the ICSSR, the CESS and the ICFAI.

J.P. Singhal, ABSRM national president and former Vice-Chancellor of University of Rajasthan, said experts at the two-day meet would discuss NEP’s core aspects such as flexibility in courses, multi-entry, multi-exit and multi-disciplinary approach that are considered as path-breaking initiatives, but ridden with challenges in implementation. “The NEP aims at infusing creative thinking by offering a range of subjects in tune with students’ aspirations. As a pan-India body of 12 lakh teachers as members, the ABRSM has a vital role to play in the implementation of the NEP,” said Prof. Singhal.

Hailing the comprehensive NEP for its academic credit bank, entry/exit flexibility and choice of subjects, IIT-T Director K.N. Satyanarayana found its effective implementation a big challenge ahead. IISER Director K.N. Ganesh saw recruitment of qualified faculty and production of quality research theses as the cornerstone of success for an institution.

SVU Vice-Chancellor K. Raja Reddy and his SPMVV counterpart Jamuna Duvvuru said India has the potential to be a global knowledge hub with the NEP.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan delivered his address in virtual mode. ICSSR Chairman P. Kanaka Sabhapati said the universities should not remain disconnected from the functional society. National Sanskrit University Vice-Chancellor R.K. Thakur spoke. Seminar convener Y.V. Rami Reddy welcomed the participants.