NEP leads to privatisation of education, say student unions

Around 80 protesting student leaders and activists held in Vizianagaram

K Srinivasa Rao
August 23, 2022 20:07 IST

Students staging a protest at Kaspa school in Vizianagaram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

As many as 80 leaders and activists of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), All India Students’ Federation (AISF) and other organisations were arrested on Tuesday in Vizianagaram district when they organised protests in different schools and colleges in the fort city.

Following the bandh call given by the students’ unions, almost all educational institutions remained closed in Vizianagaram.

Union leader Ch. Venkatesh said that both Union and State governments were adopting new educational policies to prevent poor students from pursuing higher education. “The National Education Policy-2020 would lead to a large-scale privatisation of education in the country and deny opportunity for students of poor families to join reputed educational institutions.

“The State government is closing many primary schools under the guise of implementing NEP-2020. It is a big shock for parents living in villages as they cannot afford education for their kids in private schools. That is why, we organised bandh,” said Mr.Venkatesh.

AISF district unit president Nagabhusan demanded that the government fill up all vacancies in government schools and colleges immediately.

In Srikakulam district also, schools and colleges remained closed. The leaders of students’ unions staged protests across the district.

