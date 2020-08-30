NEP denies higher education to many, says UTF

SRIKAKULAM

30 August 2020 23:12 IST

Andhra Pradesh United Teachers’ Federation State secretary Gonti Giridhar said that the New Education Policy-2020 announced recently by the Union Government would lead to further privatisation of the education sector and would deter poor students from continuing their higher studies.

Mr. Giridhar urged all State Governments to oppose the move since their role would be curtailed despite education sector coming under the concurrent list. Releasing a press note here, Mr.Giridhar alleged that the Union Government was shirking its responsibility as far as education was concerned and said that this was evident with meagre fund allocations for the education sector in the Union Budget.

“Private educational institutions and deemed universities are already fleecing parents with high fee structures. The higher education sector will become an even costly affair in future. Ultimately, only rich people can afford to educate their children under the new policy,” Mr. Giridhar said.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, he urged the government to find out alternate ways to salvage the present academic year for students. He said that the association would hold agitations on September 1 to oppose the Contributory Pension System for employees who joined service after 2003.