NEP denies higher education to many, says UTF

Andhra Pradesh United Teachers’ Federation State secretary Gonti Giridhar said that the New Education Policy-2020 announced recently by the Union Government would lead to further privatisation of the education sector and would deter poor students from continuing their higher studies.
Mr. Giridhar urged all State Governments to oppose the move since their role would be curtailed despite education sector coming under the concurrent list. Releasing a press note here, Mr.Giridhar alleged that the Union Government was shirking its responsibility as far as education was concerned and said that this was evident with meagre fund allocations for the education sector in the Union Budget.
“Private educational institutions and deemed universities are already fleecing parents with high fee structures. The higher education sector will become an even costly affair in future. Ultimately, only rich people can afford to educate their children under the new policy,” Mr. Giridhar said.
Meanwhile, he urged the government to find out alternate ways to salvage the present academic year for students. He said that the association would hold agitations on September 1 to oppose the Contributory Pension System for employees who joined service after 2003.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath