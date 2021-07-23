Andhra Pradesh

NEP chief to speak at SRM varsity event

Chairman of the National Education Policy-2020 K. Kasturirangan will deliver a lecture on ‘Creating a Vibrant Knowledge Society - An Indian Strategy for 21st Century’ organised by SRM University, Andhra Pradesh.

The event will be held on Saturday (July 24) at 11 a.m. in virtual mode.

Mr. Kasturirangan will speak in detail about connecting school education, collegiate education and university education to provide student-centric, multi-disciplinary and holistic education, underlying the conceptualisation of the NEP.

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh will preside over the event.


