NEP bringing transformative changes, says JNU Vice-Chancellor

November 18, 2023 09:47 am | Updated 09:47 am IST - TIRUPATI

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)-New Delhi Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit has said that the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) started bringing transformative changes in the field of education.

Speaking at the expert lecture organised by Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam’s Internal Quality Assurance Cell (SPMVV-IQAC) in Tirupati on November 17, Prof. Pandit said the NEP aimed at 100% gross enrolment ratio (GER) by the year 2030 in the fields of primary and pre-primary education, achieving which would make India a world leader by 2047.

She said the GDP must go at least 7–10% on education to ensure planned growth.

SPMVV Vice-Chancellor D. Bharathi and Registrar N. Rajani felicitated her.