NEP 2020 will usher in positive change in Indian education system, says Minister Satya Kumar Yadav

Minister for Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Satya Kumar Yadav on August 3 (Saturday) said the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) will bring about a significant change in the Indian education system.

Addressing the inaugural session of a two-day seminar titled ‘Implementation and Challenges of NEP 2020 in Higher Educational Institutions’, organised by Akhil Bhartiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh (ABRSM) in association with School of Planning and Architecture-Vijayawada, the Minister said the British colonial rulers infused a slavish mentality in our education system, leaving no scope for creative thinking.

The Minister said the NEP 2020 recommended mother tongue as the medium of instruction in primary education. Referring to the recommendations made by the Radhakrishnan Commission and the Kothari Commission, the Minister said they, however, failed to decolonise the Indian education system.

Joint Secretary, University Grants Commission (UGC), New Delhi, Avichal Raj Kapur lauded the NEP 2020 and said it would prepare Indian students for global competition.

National joint organising secretary of the ABRSM, New Delhi, Guntha Laxman said the ABRSM would coordinate with the UGC and the State implementation bodies to address the ground-level challenges in the implementation of the New Education Policy.

He said every teacher should feel responsible for the well-being of society, and if the NEP is implemented effectively, Indian students need not go to other countries for higher education.

He said the ABRSM was working to ensure the effective implementation of the NEP among higher educational institutions across the country.

Director of School of Planning and Architecture-Vijayawada Ramesh Srikonda, academic advisor of Siddhartha Academy-Vijayawada N. Vijay Kumar and others were present.