GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NEP 2020 will usher in positive change in Indian education system, says Minister Satya Kumar Yadav

Published - August 03, 2024 09:05 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Health and Family Welfare Satya Kumar Yadav participating in a seminar titled ‘Implementation and Challenges of NEP-2020 in Higher Educational Institutions,’ organised by School of Planning and Architecture in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Satya Kumar Yadav participating in a seminar titled ‘Implementation and Challenges of NEP-2020 in Higher Educational Institutions,’ organised by School of Planning and Architecture in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Minister for Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Satya Kumar Yadav on August 3 (Saturday) said the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) will bring about a significant change in the Indian education system.

Addressing the inaugural session of a two-day seminar titled ‘Implementation and Challenges of NEP 2020 in Higher Educational Institutions’, organised by Akhil Bhartiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh (ABRSM) in association with School of Planning and Architecture-Vijayawada, the Minister said the British colonial rulers infused a slavish mentality in our education system, leaving no scope for creative thinking.

The Minister said the NEP 2020 recommended mother tongue as the medium of instruction in primary education. Referring to the recommendations made by the Radhakrishnan Commission and the Kothari Commission, the Minister said they, however, failed to decolonise the Indian education system.

Joint Secretary, University Grants Commission (UGC), New Delhi, Avichal Raj Kapur lauded the NEP 2020 and said it would prepare Indian students for global competition.

National joint organising secretary of the ABRSM, New Delhi, Guntha Laxman said the ABRSM would coordinate with the UGC and the State implementation bodies to address the ground-level challenges in the implementation of the New Education Policy.

He said every teacher should feel responsible for the well-being of society, and if the NEP is implemented effectively, Indian students need not go to other countries for higher education.

He said the ABRSM was working to ensure the effective implementation of the NEP among higher educational institutions across the country.

Director of School of Planning and Architecture-Vijayawada Ramesh Srikonda, academic advisor of Siddhartha Academy-Vijayawada N. Vijay Kumar and others were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.