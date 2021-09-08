NEP 2020 will be implemented in letter and spirit: Jagan

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

08 September 2021 02:17 IST

Focus on CBSE affiliation for all types of schools, officials told

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials of the Education Department to implement the National Education Policy 2020 in letter and spirit across the State.

During a review meeting on Nadu-Nedu (schools) and NEP, Mr. Jagan said each school should have subject-wise teachers from Class 3 onwards.

The Chief Minister instructed the authorities to improve the quality of textbooks and told them to focus on CBSE affiliation for all types of schools along with ICSE affiliation. The officials informed that initially 1,000 schools were being affiliated with CBSE.

Tender process

Reviewing Nadu-Nedu, the Chief Minister directed the officials to immediately start the tender process for the second phase of Nadu-Nedu works. In the second phase, 12,663 schools would be revamped at a cost of ₹4,535.74 crore, where 18,498 additional classrooms would be constructed. Similarly, in the third phase 24,900 schools would be renovated at an estimated cost of ₹7,821 crore.

The officials informed that currently engineers who would be taking up Nadu-Nedu works were undergoing training at village secretariats and soon training for parents’ committees would also start before initiating phase-2 works.

The Chief Minister said special attention should be paid to the maintenance of schools and toilets, else they were likely to go back to the previous state. He suggested keeping a contingency fund in every school for any emergency repair works and directed the authorities to prepare an SOP in this regard.

Vidya Kanuka

Further, reviewing Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, Mr. Jagan instructed the officials to provide kits by the time the next academic year started and told them to ensure that items of good quality were being given. He told them to include sports shoes and sports dress in the kit from the coming year.

Officials informed that Vidya Kanuka kits had been distributed 100% and that they were charting out the distribution of sanitary napkins to the girl students under Swecha programme, which is likely to be launched in October.

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, Women and Child Welfare Minister Taneti Vanitha, Principal Secretary of School Education Buditi Rajasekhar, Women and Child Welfare Secretary A.R. Anuradha, Finance Secretary N. Gulzar, School Education Commissioner Vadrevu Chinaveerabhadradu, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan State Project Director Vetriselvi, School Education Adviser A Murali, School Education Director (SCERT) B. Pratap Reddy and other senior officials were present.