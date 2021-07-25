NEP-2020 is in tune with aspirational goals of India: Kasturirangan

The NEP-2020 was crafted to provide an integrative yet flexible approach to education, says Kasturirangan

Chairman, National Education Policy-2020, K. Kasturirangan has said that over the next decade, India will have the highest population of young people in the world, with more than 50% below the age of 35 years aspiring for high-quality education.

“How to learn? Moreover, how to become lifelong learners? —This is a critical question that needs to be addressed appropriately. Furthermore, the education of the future generations needs to be reconfigured to meet the targets of the sustainable development goals set for the year 2030. Especially goals for quality education seek higher inclusion, equitable quality education and promotion of lifelong learning opportunities for sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all,” said Dr. Kasturirangan delivering a lecture at a webinar titled “Creating a vibrant knowledge society – An Indian strategy for 21st Century” organised by SRM University-A.P. in association with The Hindu on Saturday as a part of its University Distinguished Lecture Series.

Dr. Kasturirangan said that India needed an education system aligned with the aspirational goals of the 21st Century while remaining rooted to Indian values, systems and ethos. The NEP-2020 was crafted to provide an integrative yet flexible approach to education, keeping the interconnections of various phases of education. The NEP-2020 was an end-to-end educational roadmap for the country with a broad view of encompassing holistic development, kindling the true potentials of the individuals. The policy was designed in accordance with developmental, cognitive and educational psychology, indicating that 5+3+3+4 design was better suited to a child's learning trajectory, he said.

Minister for HRD Adimulapadu Suresh said that the Government of Andhra Pradesh was implementing the NEP-2020 in toto. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Redd had not only accepted the concept and recommendations of National Education Policy-2020 but also introduced several novel programmes and schemes to bring education to everyone, and NEP-2020’s recommendations had aided to take their schemes forward.

“The Government of Andhra Pradesh believes that mothers are the key to an educated family. Therefore, the government has introduced an incentive programme for mothers. Every mother who sends her child to a school will get ₹15,000 from the government. The government has further introduced full fee reimbursement for the students below poverty level,” said Mr. Suresh.

Further, the Government of Andhra Pradesh has allocated 17% of its budget, nearly ₹30,000 crore, for education.

Pro Vice Chancellor D Narayana Rao, presented a book, Space and Beyond: Professional Voyage of K. Kasturirangan, to the Minister, and mementos to the speakers.