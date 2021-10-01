Neolithic and megalithic structures discovered at Chanugondla village

There is cultural continuity from the pre-historic period to the present day, say archaeologists

A team led by ethnoarchaeologist Yadava Raghu has discovered neolithic grooves, a celt (a tool), and Iron Age burials (megalithic burials), and found epigraphic evidence in and around Chanugondla village of Gudur mandal in Kurnool district.

Mr. Raghu, who works as assistant professor in the Department of History at the Sri Sathya Sai University of Human Excellence, Kalaburagi, Karnataka, said he and his team could see a “cultural continuity” from the pre-historic period to the present day.

The neolithic evidence found was from 2900 BC to 1000 BC and the Iron Age or Megalithic period evidence found was from 1000 BC to 300 AD.

The team found the grooves on the top of ‘rathikonda’, a hillock, and the Celt within 100 metres from each other.

The villagers considered the grooves as symbols of Lord Hanuman’s knees.

Dolmenoid cist

One large east-facing dolmenoid cist, a burial chamber with a porthole, was found on the banks of a tank (locally called Rakunta). The cap stone measured 3.40 metres in length and 2.30 metres in width. The porthole had a width of 60 cm and a height of 80 cm.

According to the archaeologists, the portholes are intended to “release the soul of the deceased”.

“The portholes also make it possible to gain access to the interiors of the room to perform final rituals,” Mr Raghu explained.

“We found three dolmens (east faced) in a row at a distance of about 200 metres from the village on the north. What makes them special is that there is a small burial between two big burials. Probably, all these burials belonged to one family. The small burial could be their offspring,” he said.

Neolithic people used polished stone axes for their livelihood. The stone axes are called neoliths.

The team came across one beautifully polished and finished triangular celt that measured 18 cm in length, 9 cm in width at the sharp edge, and the butt-end was 2 cm.

“Kurnool district is one of the richest zones of the prehistoric centres in the world for early man’s activities. The study in the village, located at a distance of 34 km from the district headquarters, proves it,” Mr. Raghu observed.

The other team members were R. Vinod Kumar, M. Sundar Raju, U. Rajasekhar, and R. Jammanna (history lecturers in K.V.R. College and Padmavathi College, Kodumur). They were assisted by Jaya Lakshmi, an assistant professor of history in K.V.R. Degree College, Kurnool.

The uniqueness of the village is that it has historical landmarks intact from the Neolithic age.