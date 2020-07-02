‘Neo-natal care vehicles will help check IMR’

Anantapur district has got two special neo-natal care vehicles, along with 61 Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) and 38 ambulances.
Flagging off the fleet of ambulances at the Government General Hospital in the city on Thursday, Backward Class Welfare Minister M. Sankaranarayana said the neo-natal care vehicles supported by Sick Newborn Care Units (SNCU)s would help reduce Infant Mortality Rate (IMR).
After the flagging off ceremony, 99 vehicles made a round of the main thoroughfares of the city before heading towards the designated mandal headquarters.
“The district already had 35 ambulances, of which 14 are being used in the service of COVID-19 patients. Now, each of the 63 mandals will have a dedicated ambulance,” the Minister said.
He said that the government was determined to ensure that medical aid reached every patient in time.
District Medical and Health Officer K.V.N.S. Anil Kumar said the Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) are capable of offering all the services available at a PHC in the rural areas.
Recruitment on
Each MMU will have an MBBS doctor and a paramedic, and it will be stationed at panchayats on the designated day. “To meet the requirement of doctors, recruitment is being done and the process will be completed by the first week of August,” he said.
Joint Collector Nishant Kumar, Anantapur Urban MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy, Government Whip Kapu Ramachandra Reddy, MPs Talari Ranghaiah and Gorantla Madhav were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath