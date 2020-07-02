‘Neo-natal care vehicles will help check IMR’

Anantapur district has got two special neo-natal care vehicles, along with 61 Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) and 38 ambulances.

Flagging off the fleet of ambulances at the Government General Hospital in the city on Thursday, Backward Class Welfare Minister M. Sankaranarayana said the neo-natal care vehicles supported by Sick Newborn Care Units (SNCU)s would help reduce Infant Mortality Rate (IMR).

After the flagging off ceremony, 99 vehicles made a round of the main thoroughfares of the city before heading towards the designated mandal headquarters.

“The district already had 35 ambulances, of which 14 are being used in the service of COVID-19 patients. Now, each of the 63 mandals will have a dedicated ambulance,” the Minister said.

He said that the government was determined to ensure that medical aid reached every patient in time.

District Medical and Health Officer K.V.N.S. Anil Kumar said the Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) are capable of offering all the services available at a PHC in the rural areas.

Recruitment on

Each MMU will have an MBBS doctor and a paramedic, and it will be stationed at panchayats on the designated day. “To meet the requirement of doctors, recruitment is being done and the process will be completed by the first week of August,” he said.

Joint Collector Nishant Kumar, Anantapur Urban MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy, Government Whip Kapu Ramachandra Reddy, MPs Talari Ranghaiah and Gorantla Madhav were present.