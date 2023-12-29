GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Nenu Meeku Telusa?’ creates awareness on helpline

Principal N. Sudhakar Reddy said the initiative showed the college’s commitment towards community welfare and promoting a safer and supportive environment

December 29, 2023 02:52 pm | Updated 02:53 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

S.V. College of Engineering conducted an awareness programme ‘Nenu Meeku Telusa?’ under the aegis of its Department of Management Studies and in association with Way Foundation to create awareness on the availability of essential helplines for various issues.

Railway Protection Force Inspector K. Madhusudan, Assistant District Fire Officer N. Kiran Kumar Reddy, Kishore’s Manas Clinic chief K. Kishore Kumar, Way Foundation chief P. Ankaiah and others shared insights on domestic violence, mental health, child protection and emergency services.

Principal N. Sudhakar Reddy said the initiative showed the college’s commitment towards community welfare and promoting a safer and supportive environment. 750 MBA and MCA students participated in the programme.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.