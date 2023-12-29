‘Nenu Meeku Telusa?’ creates awareness on helpline

December 29, 2023 02:52 pm | Updated 02:53 pm IST - TIRUPATI

S.V. College of Engineering conducted an awareness programme ‘Nenu Meeku Telusa?’ under the aegis of its Department of Management Studies and in association with Way Foundation to create awareness on the availability of essential helplines for various issues.

Railway Protection Force Inspector K. Madhusudan, Assistant District Fire Officer N. Kiran Kumar Reddy, Kishore’s Manas Clinic chief K. Kishore Kumar, Way Foundation chief P. Ankaiah and others shared insights on domestic violence, mental health, child protection and emergency services.

Principal N. Sudhakar Reddy said the initiative showed the college’s commitment towards community welfare and promoting a safer and supportive environment. 750 MBA and MCA students participated in the programme.