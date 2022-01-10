Nellore’s daily tally up from 10 to over 100 in a week

ONGOLE/NELLORE

10 January 2022 01:20 IST

Health workers gear up to administer third dose to eligible persons

Fresh COVID-19 cases continued to increase across South Coastal Andhra Pradesh even as health professionals geared up to administer the third dose of vaccine to eligible persons.

For the first time after the second wave of coronavirus subsided, SPSR Nellore district reported 100-plus cases in the 24 hours ending 9 a.m. on Sunday. New cases, which were below 10 each day during the last week, rose to 40 in Prakasam district in the last 24 hours.

With this, the active caseload shot up to 447 in the region, according to a health bulletin released by the State government.

The coronavirus casecount in the region rose to over 2.86 lakh during the period. The number of recoveries was more than five times lower when compared to new cases in the region. Only 25 patients, 14 in SPSR Nellore district and 11 in Prakasam district, recovered during the period.

“Third dose of vaccine will be administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged above 60 from Monday for 4 days,” Prakasam District Medical and Health Officer(DMHO) P.Ratnavalli said after reviewing the health situation. People falling under these categories should take the third dose on completion of 39 weeks after taking the second dose.

She exhorted all sections of people to take the vaccine in their own interest and strictly observe the COVID safety norms from time to time as the new Omicron variant fuelled fresh cases across the nation.