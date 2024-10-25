Nellore women protest setting up of wine shops in sensitive areas

Ever since the Andhra Pradesh government has introduced the new liquor policy, women-led organisations have been staging protests across the State opposing the government’s decision. Several women residents have agitated through this week against setting up new liquor outlets in sensitive areas across Nellore city.

Around hundred women participated in the ‘Rasta Roko’ programme, halting traffic for at least an hour at Indukurpet on Monday protesting against establishment of a wine shop in the residential area. On Tuesday, a group of women staged a protest at Srinivasa Nagar on Mypadu Road opposing a new liquor outlet close to the highway.

On Wednesday, the local women and children staged a protest at 16th Division of Nellore against a new wine shop in front of an apartment next to school, occupied by around 100 families. They also informed that nearly 2,000 people wait for buses daily at that junction and the wine shop would inconvenience them.

On Thursday, locals protested against setting up a brandy store at Chinthareddypalem near Medicover Hospital Circle, which is also close to the highway. Similar protests erupted at Venkateswara Puram, Jagadish Nagar and BV Nagar. Police forces were deployed in some areas like Simhapuri Hospital Junction.

The local leaders of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Progressive Organisation of Women (POW) and All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) have extended their support to the agitating women in the city.

AIDWA Nellore Secretary Shaik Mastan Bi said: “The local women have raised objections on setting up liquor outlets in the midst of residential areas. A brandy shop is being opened at Balaji Nagar near Vijaya Dairy. Another shop is coming up within 150 metres from Dolphin Bar, which is located at Srinivasa Nagar near Mypadu Road. The officials should remove these shops.”

When asked about the approvals given to the liquor outlets in sensitive areas, Nellore Deputy Excise Commissioner T. Srinivasa Rao said that all these shops were permitted as per the Supreme Court guidelines. “No wine shop was allowed within the 220-metre periphery from a recognised school. Some women are only politicising the matter,” he said.