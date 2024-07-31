ADVERTISEMENT

Nellore temple gets new governing body amid house arrest of committee heads

Updated - July 31, 2024 09:11 pm IST

Published - July 31, 2024 09:10 pm IST - Nellore

Arya Vysya Sangam state leader Mukkala Dwarakanath condemns the corruption allegations levied against him and the previous governing body

The Hindu Bureau

The new committee members of Sri Vasavi Kanyaka Parameswari Ammavari Devasthanam at the swearing-in ceremony in Nellore city on Wednesday evening.

Following the house arrests of Arya Vysya Sangam state leader Mukkala Dwarakanath and Sri Kanyaka Parameswari Devasthanam present chairman Sriram Suresh, a new governing body for the Sri Vasavi Kanyaka Parameswari Ammavari Devasthanam was formed at Stonehousepet in Nellore city on Wednesday. The new committee members took oath in the presence of Urban Arya Vysya Sangam leaders.

Amid tight security, Konda Praveen Shankar assumed charge as the new honourary president of the committee, Segu Shanmukha Rao as the honorary advisor, Kota Gurubraham as the president, Vemuru Venkata Prasad as the vice president, Metla Chiranjeevi as the secretary, Munaga Venkateswarlu as the joint secretary, and Janardhan Rao as the treasurer. Anjaneyulu Suresh, Podamala Ramesh, Kishore, Brahmayya, Venkateswarlu, Praveen Kumar, Paida Krishna Priya and others took oath as the committee members.

Meanwhile, Mr. Dwarakanath has strongly condemned the corruption allegations levied against him as well as the previous governing body. He announced that the general body meeting of the temple committee will be held on August 18.

Mr. Dwarakanath earlier said that about 4,000 committee members and 500 donors provided funds for the construction of the temple in 2018. Terming the house arrests as illegal, he said: “I am ready to accept any punishment if they prove that the temple funds were diverted. We arranged auditors during the general body meeting. We don’t handover the funds to new committee.”

