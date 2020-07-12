Nellore tally rises to 1,552 with 63 new cases

Prakasam district reported 84 cases in the last 24 hours taking the tally in the district to 1,402. Meanwhile, Nellore registered 63 new cases and one fatality.

The toll rose to ten in Nellore district as a 60-year-old man from Nayudupeta succumbed to the disease.

With this, the tally rose to 1,552 in Nellore district. Nellore city accounted for 40 of the fresh cases followed by Venkatachalam(3), Podalakur(2), Kavali(2), Kovur(2), Balayapalli(1), Indukurpeta(1) Naidupeta(1), Atmakur(1), Varikuntapadu(1), Gudur(1) Buchireddypalem(1), Podalakur(1) and Aluru(1). Three persons who had come from Kadapa district also tested positive as also one each from Prakasam and Chittoor districts.

In Prakasam, as many as 2,403 persons tested negative for the disease, while results of 3,710 persons are awaited. So far, over 99,000 persons have undergone testing in the district. On Sunday, 36 persons were discharged from hospital.

Ongole continued to be in the grip of coronavirus with 11 more persons, two each from Samata nagar, Gantapalem and Bandlamitta, testing positive to the disease. The total number of confirmed cases in the district headquarters went up to 274.

Pamur, a new COVID-19 hotspot, registered 13 more cases, taking the total number of infected persons in the remote village to 205.

32 clusters ‘very active’

As many as 32 clusters were declared very active and 73 other clusters active by the authorities, who were on their toes implementing the cluster containment action plan in different localities across the district.

Four of the newly-infected persons had returned from Telangana, two each from Maharashtra and Odisha and one from Karnataka. One of the newly-infected persons had returned from the USA.

The disease continued to spread to remote villages. New cases were registered in Thotavaripalem, Harishpeta, Upugunturu, Rayavaram, Turimella, Pandilapalli, Tarlapadu, Upalapadu, Sankavarapadu, Mogicherla, Chimalapenta and Lingasamudram.