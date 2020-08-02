Nellore tally nears 10,000

NELLORE/ONGOLE

02 August 2020 22:54 IST

Hospitals stretched to limit as 448 test positive

The spread of coronavirus continued unabated in Nellore and Prakasam districts with 10 more patients--four in Prakasam and six in Nellore--succumbing to the viral disease and 764 persons contracting the disease in the last 24 hours, a health bulletin released by the State government said.

With this, the death toll rose to 69 in Prakasam where 316 new cases pushed the tally to 5,699 and 299 persons were discharged. Prakasam district has witnessed 19 deaths in just a week.

The COVID-19 hospitals were overcrowded with patients as the total number of positive cases rose to 9,026 in Nellore district with 448 more patients testing positive. The toll stood at 50 while 604 patients were recovered.

Four new clusters were formed in Prakasam district with 212 containment zones, including 23 very active clusters. As many as 44 patients were put in intensive care unit and another 268 patients put on oxygen support.

Health officials were on their toes and identified 3,027 primary and secondary contacts of the newly-infected patients and tested them.