Nellore sees zero deaths, Prakasam reports 10

1,436 patients recovered in the two districts in 24 hours

With 10 more fatalties in the last 24 hours ending Thursday night, the total coronavirus deaths jumped to 1,024 in south coastal Andhra Pradesh.

After remaining in single digit for several days, the death count spurted to double digit in Prakasam district, taking the total to 550. However, the toll remained unchanged at 474 in the neighbouring Nellore district, with no death being reported during the period, said a health bulletin released by the State government on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, 1,436 patients were recovered from the infection in the two districts during the period, while only 477 persons tested positive for the virus. Prakasam district accounted for 867 recoveries while the same for Nellore district was put at 569.

With 178 new infections, the cumulative tally rose to 59,035 in Nellore district, pushing the number of active cases down to 2,693. As many as 56,342 patients have been cured in the district till date.

Cumulative tally

In Prakasam district, the total number of positive cases went up to 55,545 with 299 new cases being repoeted in 24 hours. The number of active cases put at 3,320.

Meanwhile, district in-charge Minister P.Viswaroop at a meeting of the District Development Review Committee meeting said that the situation in the district had improved. He lauded the effective health management by the district administration.

“The single-day spike in the COVID-19 cases has come down to a few hundreds while the number of fatalities stood little over 1% of the total positive cases. The recovery count is also very high (93.03%),” the Minister said.