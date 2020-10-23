Nellore sees zero deaths for second day in a row

Downward trend of COVID-19 continues in south-coastal A.P.

Health professionals in south-coastal Andhra Pradesh have reason to cheer as the COVID-19 case load declined further in the last 24 hours.

Nellore district recorded zero deaths for the second day in a row. As a result, the toll remained unchanged at 483. The death toll rose to 566 in neighbouring Prakasam district as one more patient succumbed to the viral disease, according to a health bulletin released by the State Government on Friday night.

Aggressive testing and timely treatment for vulnerable patients by health professionals yielded results as 1.13 lakh of 1.18 lakh patients had so far been cured of the disease in the two districts.

The number of cured persons outnumbered fresh cases by 134 in the last 24 hours. While 439 persons got infected in the two districts, 573 persons recovered from the illness.

The number of active cases came down to below 2,000 in Nellore district where over 200 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, but only 124 persons tested positive for the disease.

In Prakasam district, 317 persons got infected, while 371 got cured bringing down the number of active cases to 2,730. As many as 339 patients were provided with oxygen/ventilator support in the district, whereas 6,696 patients tested negative for the virus. So far, 5.78 lakh patients had been subjected to testing. Government General Hospital, Ongole accounted for a maximum of 385 deaths so far.