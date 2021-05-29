Nellore sees six COVID deaths

As many as 1,854 persons contracted the viral infection while seven patients succumbed to it in the past 24 hours in South Coastal Andhra.

COVID deaths, which had been in the double digit in the region till recently, came down to 7 as 6 patients in SPSR Nellore district and one in Prakasam died on Saturday. With this the combined toll in the two districts stood at 1,589.

As many as 809 patients had died of COVID in SPSR Nellore district, while Prakasam saw 780 deaths.

Recoveries continued to outnumber new cases, as at least 2,870 patients recovered from the illness during the period. The overall coronavirus case tally inched closer to 2.23 lakh while active cases stand at 34, 981.

Meanwhile, State Irrigation Minister P. Anil Kumar Yadav observed that the health situation in Nellore would improve further in the next two weeks. Industries Minister P. Goutham Reddy patted the health professionals for the relentless efforts which facilitated speedier recovery for the patients.

BMR Foundation chairman Beeda Mastan Rao donated 250 oxygen concentrator machines, including 200 imported from China to the district. He promised to supply 1,000 doses of the Defence Research Development Organisation(DRDO)’s anti-COVID drug 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose(2-DG) to the administration during the first week of June when it is expected to enter the market.