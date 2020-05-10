Nellore sees resurgence of cases with Koyambedu link

After a brief lull, the number of confirmed cases rose to 101 as five more persons tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours in Nellore on Sunday.

All of them reportedly had links with wholesale traders from Koyambedu market in Chennai. With this, the number of active cases in Nellore rose to 36. As many as 62 persons had been cured while three others succumbed to the disease.

Containment plan

The containment action plan was implemented with full vigour in colonies in and around the A.C.Subba Reddy wholesale vegetable market. Some truck drivers bringing vegetables and other essential commodities from Chennai had reportedly spread the disease. Traders and their family members were subjected to testing.

Officials in Nellore are on toes and anxiety is mounting among the people as they visit the area for purchase of essential commodities. In the light of the emerging cases having a connection with Koyambedu, all vehicles carrying essential commodities from Tamil Nadu were stopped along the inter-State border at Tada.

Nellore District Collector M.V. Seshagiri Babu held a meeting with marketing department officials in the wake of the spurt in positive cases. The district administration worked out on an alternative for supply of essential commodities from the VRC centre from tomorrow.

Ongole reports 2 cases

In Prakasam district, two more(both from Ongole) contracted the infection taking the total number of confirmed cases to 63 during the same period.

The number of active cases stood at three as 60 persons have so far been cured of the disease. They were secondary contacts of the persons who had returned from Delhi after attending a religious congregation, said COVID-19 nodal officer John Richardson.

Cluster containment strategy was unveiled in Gopal nagar as also Indiramma colony from where the infected persons hailed from.