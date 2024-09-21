Nellore Rural police arrests four, recovers ₹6 lakh worth goods

Nellore Rural police staff arrested four thieves and recovered 6 lakh worth goods. In order to put an end to the menace of thieves, Superintendent of Police G. Krishnakanth has directed the police personnel to form teams to catch the gangs involved in robbery in SPSR Nellore district.

According to a press release by Nellore Rural police, the thieves were identified as Kanchu Suresh from Vedayapalem, Naat Perumal aka Mahesh from Buja Buja Nellore, and Polani Kishore and Gundrathi Siddhu from Nellore town. All are in the age group of 19-24 years. Three kg of silver articles, one bike, three laptops, three mobile phones and ₹60,000 was recovered from them.

The police are yet to trace another thief, Kanchu Vishnu from Nellore town. All the accused are reported to be addicted to liquor and other vices. They started targeting locked houses and liquor shops in Nellore Rural, Venkatachalam, Vedayapalem, Dargamitta, Podalakuru and Manubolu police station limits for stealing cash. Nellore Rural police registered eight theft cases against them.

The accused are reported to be friends who consumed alcohol together at the same place every day. They choose the homes which don’t have CC cameras for stealing so that no evidence could be found. Earlier, they were accused in several cases, including robbery and ganja peddling.