Nellore Rural MLA lays stone for a slew of development works in his constituency

Nellore Rural constituency has been witnessing progress with a slew of development works. Over the last two weeks, MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy has initiated nearly 10 projects at a cost of about ₹3 crore. Under his leadership, several welfare programmes have been taken up across the constituency without any political involvement.

Speaking to The Hindu, he said, “Politics only till the elections and after that I put all differences aside and work for development. People of this constituency helped me win three consecutive elections, irrespective of which party I represented. It is my duty to hear their problems and provide them the necessary support. I work hard to fulfil their aspirations and earn their trust.”

When asked about the funds for these development works, the MLA said, “Today Andhra Pradesh is financially bankrupt due to the ill-conceived decisions taken by former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. However, there is no need to depend on State finances. Nellore Municipal Corporation has enough funds for handling the infrastructural projects in the city.”

“The city suburbs are expanding rapidly with large-scale development works, including CC roads, drains, culverts, bridges and sanitation facilities. These projects are being given to financially sound contractors who do not stop the work waiting for the immediate release of funds to complete them,” he added.

Along with local corporator Karanam Manjula, Mr. Sridhar Reddy laid the foundation stone for CC roads at Venglarao Nagar in 33rd division of his constituency with funds close to ₹20 lakh on Thursday. On the occasion, he assured the people of this division to sanction another ₹1 crore for its development over the next couple of months.

On August 7 (Wednesday), he had laid the foundation stone for the CC road works at Parthasarathy Nagar in 17th division in the same constituency. He also assured to solve the drinking water problem of the people in this division. Meanwhile, on August 6 (Tuesday), he had laid another foundation stone, this time for a bridge worth ₹10 lakh at New Kaveri Nagar in 20th division.

Earlier, the MLA had laid foundation stones for CC road works at Ram Nagar in 37th division and Chintareddypalem in 12th division with funds close to ₹20 lakh and ₹50 lakh respectively. He also laid the foundation stone for development works in 30th and 23rd divisions at a cost of ₹33 lakh and ₹30 lakh respectively.

